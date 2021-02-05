Matheson (upper body) will be with Pittsburgh for its upcoming three-game road trip, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Matheson has clearly benefitted from the team's extended layoff after two games with the Devils were called off due to an outbreak in New Jersey's organization. If Matheson gets into the lineup versus the Islanders on Saturday, it would mark the end of an eight-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. How Matheson fits into the lineup will likely depend on the health of Kris Letang (lower body) and John Marino (COVID-19 protocols).