Matheson (face) was on the ice for Monday's optional skate, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

After Matheson was injured, he was initially labeled week-to-week but with the Penguins not expected to play for the next few days until the postseason begins, the blueliner could be an option in the playoffs. Whenever he is cleared to play, Matheson should immediately jump back into the lineup which will relegate Chad Ruhwedel to a spot on the bench.