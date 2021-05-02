Matheson was hit in the face by a puck in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Matheson was hit by a puck on a clearing attempt by goalie Tristan Jarry. Matheson was bleeding as he left the ice and it's unclear if he'll be able to get back into Saturday's contest.
