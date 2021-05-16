Matheson (face) had one shot on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1.
Matheson was back in the lineup for the first time since May 1 and logged a shade under 26 minutes of ice time, including duty on Pittsburgh's second power-play unit. The 27-year-old Matheson had five goals and 16 points in 44 games during the regular season, adding a plus-9 rating and 28 PIM.
