Matheson (face) had one shot on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1.

Matheson was back in the lineup for the first time since May 1 and logged a shade under 26 minutes of ice time, including duty on Pittsburgh's second power-play unit. The 27-year-old Matheson had five goals and 16 points in 44 games during the regular season, adding a plus-9 rating and 28 PIM.