Matheson was traded to Pittsburgh from Flordia, along with Colton Sceviour, in exchange for Patric Hornqvist on Thursday.

Matheson will provide the organization with some extra depth following the expected departure of Justin Schultz. The blueliner will likely see the bulk of the games next year, though he could face challenges from Juuso Riikola and Chad Ruhwedel for regular minutes. The 25-year-old Matheson reached the 20-point mark for the third straight season this year and could get back to challenging for 30 in a full 82-game season.