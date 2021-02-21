Matheson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Islanders.

Matheson joined a rush and deposited a wrister from the slot to tie the game at 2-2 with 12:25 left in the third period. It was the first goal of the year for Matheson, who had registered his first point with an assist two nights earlier against the same New York squad. The 26-year-old has points in three of his last four games, with a plus-7 rating and 11 shots on goal during that stretch.