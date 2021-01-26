Matheson (upper body) joined Pittsburgh for its four-game road trip and took part in Tuesday's optional skate. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "The fact that he's on the ice and has made the trip is encouraging. It suggests that he's getting closer to a return to play. His status has not changed."

Based on Sullivan's comments, Matheson won't be available for Tuesday's matchup with Boston and might not play at all considering he is still considered week-to-week. With Juuso Riikola (upper body) and Marcus Pettersson (upper body) both out long term, the club could certainly use Matheson back sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Cody Ceci should see an uptick in minutes while Chad Ruhwedel and rookie Pierre-Olivier Joseph make up the third pairing.