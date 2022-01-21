Matheson scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over Ottawa.

Matheson came in with just three goals in 35 games, but he was feeling it in this one and produced just his third multi-point effort of the season and first three-point performance. The 27-year-old blueliner's second goal of the night gave Pittsburgh a 5-1 lead in the second period, but it surprisingly turned into the game-winner after the Senators put forth a failed comeback bid in the third. Remarkably, four of Matheson's five goals this season have been game-winners.