Matheson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 2-1 win over the islanders.
All of Pittsburgh's offense came in the first period, as Matheson picked up secondary helpers on both goals. The 27-year-old has only two goals and seven points through 28 games on the season, with Monday's production marking his first multi-point effort.
