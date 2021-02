Matheson (upper body) is considered day-to-day for Saturday's clash with the Islanders, per Pens Inside Scoop.

Matheson has been sidelined for eight games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. The 26-year-old Quebec native practiced on the second pairing with Cody Ceci on Thursday and would stabilize a Pittsburgh blue line that has been decimated by injuries. In order to suit up, Matheson will need to be first activated off injured reserve.