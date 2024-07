Clurman signed a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Clurman was selected by the Avalanche in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft but has yet to make his NHL debut. The 26-year-old blueliner contributed just five points in 37 games for AHL Colorado last year, so he is unlikely to offer much in the way of offensive upside even if he does get called up by the Penguins at some point during the 2024-25 campaign.