Clurman was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com.

Clurman was also reassigned to the minors Thursday only to be recalled Friday, so it's entirely possible this is another paper transaction. Clurman has been serving primarily as the Penguins' seventh defenseman because Kris Letang (undisclosed) and Owen Pickering (concussion) are on the shelf.