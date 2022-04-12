Beaulieau (lower body) has resumed skating back in Pittsburgh, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Beaulieu didn't travel with the team to Long Island and has yet to join the team on the ice, so his return is likely still a little ways away. The blueliner was dealing with his lower-body issue when the club acquired him at the deadline and has yet to make his Penguins debut. At this point, even if he does get back to 100 percent, Beaulieu is far from a lock to play and could serve as an emergency depth option.