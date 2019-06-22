Penguins' Nathan Legare: QMJHL sniper nabbed by Pens

Legare was drafted 74th overall by the Penguins at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The AHL (and leagues around the world, really) are littered with talented goal scorers that have been held back by a lack of foot speed. That is precisely the dilemma which Legare faces moving forward. After posting just 10 goals in 62 games for Baie-Comeau of the QMJHL in 2017-18, Legare bumped that number up to 45 goals in 67 games this past season. Few junior players have displayed the ability to put the puck in the net as often and consistently as Legare did this season, but his ability to keep up with the pace of the professional game is a question which we won't have the answer to for several more years.