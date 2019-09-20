Play

Penguins' Nathan Legare: Signs entry-level deal

Legare secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Friday.

Legare scored a pair of goals in Thursday's preseason clash with Columbus and was awarded with an entry-level contract. Despite making an impression with the organization, the winger figures to spend another year in juniors with QMJHL Baie-Comeau, but should be in line for a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

