Penguins' Nathan Legare: Signs entry-level deal
Legare secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Friday.
Legare scored a pair of goals in Thursday's preseason clash with Columbus and was awarded with an entry-level contract. Despite making an impression with the organization, the winger figures to spend another year in juniors with QMJHL Baie-Comeau, but should be in line for a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
