Legare picked up an assist to help QMJHL Baie-Comeau to a 4-0 victory over Rouyn-Noranda on Sunday.

Legare added a game-high five shots on goal in addition to three hits and a minor penalty for roughing. Pittsburgh's 2019 third-rounder (74th overall) is off to a bit of a slow start (five goals, 14 points in 14 games) this season but that is the result of a woeful 6.6 percent shooting percentage. Expect that number -- and Legare's statistics -- to improve as the year progresses.