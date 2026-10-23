Robertson scored two goals on his only two shots and added a plsu-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

The 25-year-old winger wound up with the game-winner when he opened the scoring late in the first period, snapping the puck past Cooper Black from the slot as the trailer as the trailer on a counter-attack. Robertson then completed his big night with an empty-netter. The former Leaf is enjoying his first season with the Penguins so far, firing home six goals in 11 games, but his 28.6 percent shooting won't last and he's still looking for his first assist of 2026-27.