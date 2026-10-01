Robertson tallied two goals, fired four shots on net and served two PIM in Wednesday's 7-0 Opening Night win over Philadelphia.

Robertson's debut with the Penguins exceeded expectations, as he posted his first multi-goal game since April 5, 2024. He recorded the first goal for his new team before later adding a shorthanded tally in the third period. The 25-year-old winger had a career year with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26, where he compiled 16 goals, 32 points, 127 shots on net, 75 hits and 36 blocked shots across 78 regular-season games. His inclusion on the Penguins' top line could be a sign that the best hockey of his career has yet to come. For now, he's an intriguing deep-league fantasy option that holds his own in category coverage.