Robertson tallied a goal, posted a plus-2 rating and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Robertson continues to prove that he was one of the Penguins' best signings in the offseason. He nabbed his fourth goal of the campaign late in the second period to begin the team's comeback chance. Overall, the 25-year-old winger is up to four goals, a plus-6 rating, 13 shots on net and three blocked shots across seven appearances. While he's moved down to the Penguins' fourth line since the return of Bryan Rust, Robertson has done more than enough to secure an everyday role for the time being. He could be on track for a career year in 2026-27 if he can surpass the 32 points he compiled across 78 regular-season outings with the Maple Leafs a season ago.