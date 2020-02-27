Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Back at practice
Bjugstad (abdomen) returned to practice Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery.
Bjugstad has yet to be cleared for contact, but his presence on the ice with his teammates Thursday is still a huge step in the right direction. Another update on the American forward, who potted one goal in 10 games before going under the knive in November, should surface once he's cleared to be a full participant in practice.
