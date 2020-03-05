Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Back in action

Bjugstad (abdomen) will rejoin the action Thursday versus the Sabres.

Bjugstad will see his first action since Nov. 15 on Thursday and is slated to center the team's third line alongside Jared McCann and Patric Hornqvist. He may be worthy of a look on the waiver wire in some formats, having tallied 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in his 32 games with the Pens last season.