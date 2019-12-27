Play

Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Begins skating Friday

Bjugstad (abdomen) skated for the first time Friday.

Bjugstad appears to be on track for a mid-January return after undergoing core muscle surgery in November. Once given the all-clear, the center could find himself moved to the wing in order to allow Jared McCann to continue to serve as the third-line center. With just one point in 10 contests this year, the Minneapolis native could find himself atop general manager Jim Rutherford's list of tradable assets.

