Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Closing in on return

Bjugstad (lower body) shed his non-contact jersey during Monday's practice and will travel for the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Penguin's road trip starts Tuesday in Florida, stops in Tampa Bay on Wednesday and ends Saturday in Dallas. It's unsettled when Bjugstad will return to the lineup, but he figures to get back at some point during the trip.

