Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Could suit up Thursday

Bjugstad (abdomen) is still awaiting final clearance but is hoping to play in Thursday's clash with Buffalo, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Bjugstad missed the Penguins' last 46 games after undergoing core muscle surgery. Based on Wednesday's practice session, the Minneapolis native figures to take on a third-line role alongside Jared McCann and Patric Hornqvist. In just 10 outings this year, the 27-year-old registered one goal, 16 shots and 19 hits while averaging 13:14 of ice time.