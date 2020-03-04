Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Could suit up Thursday
Bjugstad (abdomen) is still awaiting final clearance but is hoping to play in Thursday's clash with Buffalo, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Bjugstad missed the Penguins' last 46 games after undergoing core muscle surgery. Based on Wednesday's practice session, the Minneapolis native figures to take on a third-line role alongside Jared McCann and Patric Hornqvist. In just 10 outings this year, the 27-year-old registered one goal, 16 shots and 19 hits while averaging 13:14 of ice time.
More News
-
Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Back at practice•
-
Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Not ready to return•
-
Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Begins skating Friday•
-
Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Will miss at least eight weeks•
-
Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Facing long-term absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.