Bjugstad (back) was traded to the Wild for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 on Friday.

Bjugstad played just 13 games during an injury-plagued 2019-20 campaign, scoring two points in the process. If he can stay healthy next season, he could find himself in a middle-six role with the Wild. The 28-year-old has one season left on his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.