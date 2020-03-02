Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Ditches non-contact jersey
Bjugstad (abdomen) practiced in a regular sweater Monday but won't be in the lineup against Ottawa on Tuesday.
The fact that Bjugstad was cleared for contact is certainly a step in the right direction. While the center won't be in the lineup versus the Senators, he could be back sooner rather than later. It will be the 46th straight contest on the shelf for Bjugstad who figures to bump Sam Lafferty from the lineup once cleared to play.
