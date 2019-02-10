Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Exits game early

Bjugstad left Saturday's clash with Tampa Bay in the third period with an undisclosed injury, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

The team didn't provide an update on Bjugstad's status after the game, so it's unclear what might be ailing him or whether it will cause him to miss any time. The Pens return to action Monday versus the Flyers, so look for an update on the Minneapolis native's status prior to puck drop.