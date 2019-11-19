Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Facing long-term absence
Bjugstad (lower body) is expected to miss a significant chunk of time after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He is continuing to be evaluated right now, but he's going to be longer-term," Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
For the second time this season, Bjugstad is headed toward a stint on injured reserve, though he hasn't officially landed on IR yet. With Sidney Crosby (groin) also on the shelf, the team will turn to Joseph Blandisi to fill the third-line center role and will likely promote a player from the minors soon. Adam Johnson, who previously logged seven games for the Penguins this season, figures to be the likeliest candidate to earn a call-up.
