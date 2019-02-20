Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Finds twine on power play
Bjugstad's seventh goal of the season came on the man advantage in a 4-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.
Bjugstad's goal late in the first period tied the game at 2, and the Penguins were able to take over in the second period en route to the victory. He added three shots and two hits in Tuesday's contest. In 10 games since being traded from the Panthers, Bjugstad has two goals and three assists while playing a third-line center role.
