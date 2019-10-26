Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Game-time call Saturday
Bjugstad (lower body) is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with the Stars, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Bjugstad skated on the second line with Bryan Rust (hand) and Patric Hornqvist during Friday's practice, and it looks as though he might make his return to the Pens' lineup following a nine-game absence. It's worth noting that Bjugstad will need to come off IR before he can return to game action.
