Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Headed for Steel City

Bjugstad and teammate Jared McCann were flipped to Pittsburgh from Florida in exchange for Derick Brassard (upper body), Riley Sheahan, a 2019 second-round pick and two 2019 fourth-round picks.

Bjugstad will likely get the opportunity to slot into a top-six role alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel and will almost certainly play a role on the Pens' second power-play unit. Injuries have limited Bjugstad to just 32 games this season and, as a result, he has just 12 points to show for it. However, if he does get a second-line assignment, he may still have enough time to challenge for the 30-point mark this year.