Play

Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Heads to locker room

Bjugstad had to go to the locker room in the third period of Saturday's game against Columbus due to an undisclosed injury, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed) left the game earlier, so Pittsburgh's extremely thin at center at this point. The team's next game comes Tuesday against Winnipeg.

More News
Our Latest Stories