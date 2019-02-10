Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Injured deemed not serious

Bjugstad (undisclosed) isn't expected to have a serious injury, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Bjugstad left Saturday's game versus the Lightning and didn't return. Even though he didn't suffer a serious injury, it's unclear if he'll be able to play Monday versus the Flyers. Another update should be expected during morning skate with a final verdict due by warmups, which commence at 6:30 PM EST.