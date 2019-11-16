Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Leaves after awkward tumble
Bjugstad exited Friday's contest versus the Devils with an apparent lower-body injury.
Bjugstad fell into the boards late in the second period and didn't return to the bench after the intermission. He's not likely to return to the contest. Bjugstad joins Sidney Crosby (groin) and Patric Hornqvist (lower body) as injured forwards for the Penguins. The team will likely need to recall a player ahead of Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs if Bjugstad is forced to miss time.
