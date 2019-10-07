Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Moved to IR

Bjugstad (lower body) was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

This is simply a paper move to make room for some backup from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as Bjugstad still considered "week-to-week" at this point. Sam Lafferty and Andrew Agozzino were recalled to replace him and Evgeni Malkin (lower body).

