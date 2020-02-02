Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Not ready to return

Bjugstad (abdomen) remains out of the lineup Sunday in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bjugstad is still tracking towards a mid-January return, though it's possible he gets back into the lineup as soon as Thursday in Tampa Bay if he can come back ahead of schedule. The 6-foot-6 center hasn't played since Nov. 15 and will need to be removed from injured reserve before he sees game ice.