Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Not ready to return
Bjugstad (abdomen) remains out of the lineup Sunday in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Bjugstad is still tracking towards a mid-January return, though it's possible he gets back into the lineup as soon as Thursday in Tampa Bay if he can come back ahead of schedule. The 6-foot-6 center hasn't played since Nov. 15 and will need to be removed from injured reserve before he sees game ice.
