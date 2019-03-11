Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Opens scoring against Bruins

Bjugstad netted his 10th goal of the year to start the scoring in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Bjugstad is up to 20 points (10 goals and assists apiece) in 51 appearances between the Panthers and Penguins this season. He added four shots on goal in the contest while acting as the pivot on the third line. The center will almost assuredly come short of the career-high 48 points he had last season, but he plays a smaller and more defensively-oriented role in Pittsburgh behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin up the middle of the ice.