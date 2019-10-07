Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Out long term with lower-body issue

Bjugstad is facing an extended absence due to the lower-body injury suffered against Columbus on Saturday.

Bjugstad's absence, along with that of Evgeni Malkin (lower body), will stretch the Penguins' depth down the middle. With Jared McCann already slated for the second-line role, it will probably fall to youngster Teddy Blueger to replace Bjugstad with the third unit. While the Penguins haven't announced a specific timeline, the Minneapolis native should be considered week-to-week, at best, and figures to be designated for long-term injured reserve shortly.