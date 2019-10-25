Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Practicing Friday

Bjugstad (lower body) took the ice at Friday's practice session and was anchoring Pittsburgh's second line, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While Bjugstad remains on injured reserve and would need to be activated prior to playing, the fact that he took part in line rushes bodes well for a return versus Dallas on Saturday. If the Minneapolis native does play, he figures to bump Jared McCann out of a top-six role and could be added to the No. 2 power-play unit as well.