Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Ramping up activity

Bjugstad (lower body) was able to take part in on-ice workouts Saturday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Bjugstad isn't participating in team activities yet, but this is a step in the right direction for his recovery. The center remains on injured reserve, and the Penguins will likely need to see him back at practice before they consider removing Bjugstad from IR and reinserting him into the lineup.