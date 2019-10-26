Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Removed from IR, playing Saturday

Bjugstad (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Stars and is expected to take part in the contest.

Bjugstad will draw into the lineup for the first time since Oct. 5, and he'll be joined by fellow IR returnee Bryan Rust, who will be making his season debut. With Evgeni Malkin (lower body) still on the shelf, Bjugstad is expected to jump right into the second-line center role.