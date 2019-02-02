Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Settles in with Kessel, Rust
Bjugstad recorded a secondary assist in his Penguins debut Friday, amounting to a 5-3 win over the Senators.
Bjugstad and Jared McCann were both able to suit up after getting shipped off from Florida in a trade that same day. The former skated for 16:13 in his first look with the Pens, working with Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel at even strength, and Bjugstad also earned 46 seconds of ice time on the power play. The trio also created two high-danger scoring chances but permitted two of their own. Still, it'll be worth tracking Bjugstad carefully since he's moved to one of the league's premier scoring teams.
