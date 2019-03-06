Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Struggling to produce

Bjugstad managed just one goal in his last six contests.

Slotted into the third-line center role, Bjugstad is logging 14:10 of ice time during his slump, but is seeing a mere 0:52 per game with the man advantage on the second unit. The Minneapolis native should continue to fill a bottom-six role heading down the stretch, but could get an upgrade on the wing once Bryan Rust (lower body) is given the green light.