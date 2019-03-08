Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Tickles twine

Bjugstad scored a goal in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Columbus.

Bjugstad put a season high six shots on goal and was able to record his fourth goal in a Penguins sweater. The center figures to continue anchoring the third line along with playing on the second power-play unit. If he can continue to provide depth scoring, the club should like its chances of making a deep playoff run.

