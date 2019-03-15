Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Turns in rare multi-point effort
Bjugstad scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres.
The two-point performance is Bjugstad's first since Oct. 20 and gives the 26-year-old 22 points through 53 games in 2018-19. He's been a solid addition to Pittsburgh's bottom six since being acquired from Florida.
