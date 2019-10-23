Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Unavailable against Bolts
Bjugstad (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Lightning.
Bjugstad skated without a non-contact jersey Monday, and he's traveling with the team on its three-game road trip. He appears to have a good shot at getting into the lineup Saturday against the Stars, although he'll have to avoid setbacks in the meantime.
