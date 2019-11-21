Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Will miss at least eight weeks
Bjugstad underwent surgery on a core muscle Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks.
The hits just keep coming for the Penguins, who are now expected to be without Bjugstad, Sidney Crosby (groin) and Justin Schultz (lower body) long-term due to various injuries. With Bjugstad and Crosby both on the shelf, Joseph Blandisi will be counted on to fill a bottom-six role for the foreseeable future as one of Pittsburgh's only healthy centers.
