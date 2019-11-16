Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Will not play Saturday

Bjugstad (lower body) is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

After being forced into an early departure during Friday's game versus New Jersey, Bjugstad's omission from Saturday night's lineup does not come as a surprise. The 27-year-old will now enjoy a couple of days before Pittsburgh's next game, scheduled for Tuesday against the red-hot Islanders.