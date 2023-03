Bonino (kidney laceration) is out week-to-week, according to coach Mike Sullivan, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bonino was injured Thursday against the Islanders and underwent surgery. Bonino was picked up at the trade deadline and managed to get into three games with the Penguins. averaging 9:50 per game with nary a point. Bonino had 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games with the Sharks before the trade. He is expected to be released from hospital Saturday.