The Penguins have re-acquired Bonino from the Sharks on Friday, in exchange for Arvid Henriksson, a conditional 2024 fifth-round selection and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Montreal was also involved in the trade to relieve the Penguins' salary cap and they pick up Tony Sund and the Sharks' fifth-round pick in 2024. Bonino played a couple of seasons with Pittsburgh back in their Stanley Cup winning seasons of 2015-16 and the following year. The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season.